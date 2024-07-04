The Ukrainian marine was evacuated from the occupied territory — he was in Russian captivity for a year and a half

The special intelligence unit of the Ukrainian Navy "Yanholy" [“Angels”] conducted a multi-stage special operation and evacuated 29-year-old marine Oleksandr from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. He was in Russian captivity for a year and a half.

This was reported by the press service of the Navy of Ukraine.

Marine Oleksandr was captured by the Russians while on duty. During a year and a half of captivity, he repeatedly became a victim and a witness of torture and abuse of Ukrainian prisoners.

From the first days, the "Yanholy" were looking for options to bring the marine back, and they also supported his mother Olha, who works as a Ukrainian language teacher, in every possible way.

"Until the last moment, I could not believe that all this was possible. A year ago, on Marine Corps Day, the "Yanholy" came and promised to return it. A year has passed and Sasha is now at home. I still canʼt believe it. I am very grateful to the boys for bringing my son back," said Olha.

Many forces were mobilized to liberate Oleksandr. For security reasons, the details of the operation are not disclosed, but the Navy emphasizes that it was complex and multi-stage. All stages of the operation were personally supervised by the commander of the Navy Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

"Yanholy" successfully evacuated 68 people to Ukraine, Oleksandr became the 69th.