Air defenses shot down 21 of 22 Shahed drones that night. In Chernihiv Oblast there is a hit in the energy sector

On the night of July 4, Ukrainian air defense shot down 21 of 22 Shahed drones launched by Russia. They were destroyed within Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

The Russians launched drones towards Kyiv in waves and from different directions, but not a single drone reached the capital itself — they were shot down on the approaches to the city. According to the KMVA, there were no casualties or damage.

Also, during a night attack, one Russian drone hit an energy facility in Chernihiv Oblast, reported the head of OVA, Viacheslav Chaus. Now 5,963 consumers are left without electricity. Energy workers are working on restoration.