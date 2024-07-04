General Staff: Russia lost another 1 200 soldiers, 65 artillery systems and 17 armored vehicles in a day

Over the past day, July 3, the Defense Forces killed or wounded approximately 1 200 more Russian soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost almost 547 470 soldiers killed and wounded.

The Defense Forces also destroyed:

tanks — 8 132 (+9);

armored combat vehicles — 15 600 (+17);

artillery systems — 14 777 (+65);

rocket salvo fire systems — 1 115;

air defense means — 878 (+2);

airplanes — 360;

helicopters — 326;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11 694 (+26);

cruise missiles — 2 342 (+6);

ships/boats — 28;

submarines — 1;

automotive equipment and tankers — 19 923 (+73);

special equipment — 2 468 (+4).