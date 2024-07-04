News

General Staff: Russia lost another 1 200 soldiers, 65 artillery systems and 17 armored vehicles in a day

Oleksandra Opanasenko
Over the past day, July 3, the Defense Forces killed or wounded approximately 1 200 more Russian soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost almost 547 470 soldiers killed and wounded.

The Defense Forces also destroyed:

  • tanks — 8 132 (+9);
  • armored combat vehicles — 15 600 (+17);
  • artillery systems — 14 777 (+65);
  • rocket salvo fire systems — 1 115;
  • air defense means — 878 (+2);
  • airplanes — 360;
  • helicopters — 326;
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11 694 (+26);
  • cruise missiles — 2 342 (+6);
  • ships/boats — 28;
  • submarines — 1;
  • automotive equipment and tankers — 19 923 (+73);
  • special equipment — 2 468 (+4).
  • Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they claimed 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.
  • On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 thousand. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.