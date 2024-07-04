General Staff: Russia lost another 1 200 soldiers, 65 artillery systems and 17 armored vehicles in a day

Over the past day, July 3, the Defense Forces killed or wounded approximately 1 200 more Russian soldiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost almost 547 470 soldiers killed and wounded.
The Defense Forces also destroyed:
- tanks — 8 132 (+9);
- armored combat vehicles — 15 600 (+17);
- artillery systems — 14 777 (+65);
- rocket salvo fire systems — 1 115;
- air defense means — 878 (+2);
- airplanes — 360;
- helicopters — 326;
- UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 11 694 (+26);
- cruise missiles — 2 342 (+6);
- ships/boats — 28;
- submarines — 1;
- automotive equipment and tankers — 19 923 (+73);
- special equipment — 2 468 (+4).
- Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they claimed 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.
- On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31 thousand. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.