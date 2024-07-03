The Air Defense Forces shot down 5 missiles and 6 drones that the Russians used to attack Ukraine in the morning

On the morning of July 3, Russian forces struck Ukraine with three “Iskander-K” cruise missiles, four Kh-59 guided air missiles and five Shahed drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The main direction of the attack is the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ukrainian air defense shot down 11 targets:

1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile;

4 Kh-59 guided air missiles;

5 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs;

1 reconnaissance drone "Orlan-10".

As a result of the Russian attack, a shopping center in Dnipro was damaged. A fire also broke out near one of the medical facilities.

As of 11:00 a.m., it is known about three dead and at least 18 injured, who are already being treated by doctors. Among the wounded is a 14-year-old girl.