The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced the loss of another 1 180 Russian soldiers. 61 artillery systems were destroyed

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past day (July 2), Russian troops lost approximately 1 180 servicemen (killed and wounded), 16 tanks, 17 armored vehicles and 57 artillery systems, a rocket salvo fire system, two air defense systems, 63 units of auto equipment and 12 units of special equipment, as well as 27 drones of various levels.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows: