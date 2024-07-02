Zelensky and Orban agreed to open the first Ukrainian school in Hungary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban agreed to open the first Ukrainian-language school in Hungary.

The leaders of the countries spoke about this at the press conference held during Orbanʼs visit to Kyiv.

"We discussed [with Orbán] the opening of a Ukrainian school in Hungary, the first such school, and Mr. Prime Minister assured me of his support for this project," Zelensky said.

Orban noted that he fully supported Zelenskyʼs initiative to open a Ukrainian school in Hungary.

A large number of Ukrainian refugees came to Hungary, so there was a need for their education. According to Orban, now Ukrainian children in Hungary study in many different schools. This system works "not bad", but Hungary also understands the need to create a school with the Ukrainian language of instruction.

"We donʼt just understand this need. The Hungarian state will take over the financing of this school. As many Ukrainian schools as needed will be opened. It is important for us that Ukrainians feel at home in Hungary," Viktor Orban added.

Orbán also spoke about the Hungarian national minority living on the territory of Ukraine — this is one of the key issues of Hungarian-Ukrainian relations. The Prime Minister of Hungary expressed his hope that the states will "solve the issue here as well", because Orbán sees "good chances" for this.