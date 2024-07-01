Poland again allows trucks from Ukraine

Poland settled the issue of border crossing by Ukrainian trucks. Customs and border services of Poland will not require permits for two-way transportation.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach.

All Ukrainian trucks carrying out two-way transportation can now cross the border again without obstacles.

Traffic is restored at the checkpoints "Shegyny — Medica", "Nyzhankovychi — Malhovice", "Ugryniv — Dolgobychiv", "Krakivets — Korchova". Others will recover later.

The conditions of "transport visa-free" stipulate that all carriers, Ukrainian and foreign, must have a license for transportation, documents for the cargo, documents to confirm the type of transportation, documents for returning an empty truck, a sticker on the windshield of the truck.

At midnight on July 1, the Polish side at the checkpoints suspended the entry and exit of Ukrainian trucks that do not have permits or ECMT books. However, the agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU allows Ukrainian carriers to travel without permits for bilateral transportation.