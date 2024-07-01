Poland stopped the passage of Ukrainian trucks without permits. Ukraine appealed to the European Commission

Poland suspended the passage of Ukrainian trucks that do not have permits for international cargo transportation.

This is reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Since midnight on July 1, the Polish side at checkpoints has suspended the entry and exit of Ukrainian trucks that do not have permits or ECMT books.

Border crossing points with other countries operate as usual.

Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach emphasized on Facebook that no permits are required for two-way transportation.

"The agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU entered into force on the day of signing. That is, on June 20. Until July 10, there is a transition period that allows carriers to adapt to the new rules," he emphasized.

Derkach noted that the Polish side is aware of this, primarily the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland.

"Currently, this is only a matter of internal communication on the Polish side. We turned to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland. Colleagues assure us that they are trying to solve the problem with the customs service," the official added.

Ukraine also informed the European Commission (EC) about the suspension of the passage of trucks. EC has already intervened in the situation and is also trying to influence the solution of the problem.