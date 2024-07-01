Poland stopped the passage of Ukrainian trucks without permits. Ukraine appealed to the European Commission

Poland suspended the passage of Ukrainian trucks that do not have permits for international cargo transportation.
This is reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine.
Since midnight on July 1, the Polish side at checkpoints has suspended the entry and exit of Ukrainian trucks that do not have permits or ECMT books.
Border crossing points with other countries operate as usual.
Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Serhiy Derkach emphasized on Facebook that no permits are required for two-way transportation.
"The agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU entered into force on the day of signing. That is, on June 20. Until July 10, there is a transition period that allows carriers to adapt to the new rules," he emphasized.
Derkach noted that the Polish side is aware of this, primarily the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland.
"Currently, this is only a matter of internal communication on the Polish side. We turned to the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland. Colleagues assure us that they are trying to solve the problem with the customs service," the official added.
Ukraine also informed the European Commission (EC) about the suspension of the passage of trucks. EC has already intervened in the situation and is also trying to influence the solution of the problem.
- Since November 2023, the Poles periodically blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish carriers, and then farmers, obstructed the movement of trucks for varying lengths of time, demanding from their authorities and the European Union to improve working conditions and preferences. They asked for a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, the return of the permit system for Ukrainian transporters, subsidies for fertilizers, compensation for excise duty on fuel, payment of subsidies and put forward other demands that have nothing to do with Ukraine.
- On June 20, Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free" for one year with the possibility of its automatic extension until the end of 2025. This "visa-free" allows truck transportation from Ukraine to the EU without special permits.