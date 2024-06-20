Ukraine and the European Commission extended the “transport visa-free” for another year

Ukraine and the European Commission extended the "transport visa-free" for one year with the possibility of its automatic extension until the end of 2025.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Truck transportation from Ukraine to the EU and from the EU to Ukraine will no longer require special permits.

The updated agreement also provides for a number of mutual obligations regarding the availability of licenses for the transportation and marking of trucks.

Shmyhal emphasized that during the one and a half years of the agreement, Ukraine exported 48% more goods to the EU than during the same period before its signing.

Also, according to him, "transport visa-free" promotes imports, which increased by 44%. These are, in particular, goods and equipment needed by Ukrainian manufacturers to establish the production process.