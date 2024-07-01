Nine more children were returned from the occupied Kherson region

Nine children and their families were returned from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, announced this.

In total, four families returned, raising four boys and five girls. The youngest child is 8 months old, the oldest is 17 years old.

Now both the children and their parents are safe. As Prokudin writes, they are recovering from the horrors experienced during the occupation.

It was possible to return the families with the help of the charity organization Save Ukraine, which deals with the return of children from the occupied territories and from Russia.

Since the beginning of 2024, 139 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.