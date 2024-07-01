Russian troops fired at Ukrainsk in the Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded

On the morning of July 1, Russian troops shelled the city of Ukrainy in the Donetsk region. Two women aged 65 and 70 years died, eight more people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

The Russians hit the residential sector of the city with the Uragan surface-to-air missile. Preliminary, 10 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged. The final consequences of the shelling are being established.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin calls on people to evacuate the region. Mandatory evacuation has already been announced in the Donetsk region, and forced evacuation from front-line communities. Russian troops are constantly shelling the cities and villages of the region, as a result of which there are wounded or dead people every day.