Reuters: The US is preparing a new $150 million military aid package for Ukraine

In the coming days, the United States will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $150 million. In addition to 155 mm ammunition, there will also be interceptor missiles for Hawk air defense systems.

This was reported by two American officials to Reuters.

The package is expected to be announced on Monday, July 1. In this way, the US is strengthening Ukrainian air defenses, as Russia has inflicted large-scale strikes on Ukrainian energy in recent weeks.

The package will also include other ammunition and equipment to support Ukraineʼs defense needs.