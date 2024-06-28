”We do not even consider the status of “not subject to restoration”. DTEK said that all power plants will be restored — although it may take years

All DTEK energy facilities will be restored "sooner or later", but the scale of the destruction is such that restoration work will take years, not months.

This was stated by the general director of DTEK Ildar Saleev.

He noted that Russia attacked DTEK facilities more than 180 times. The company lost 90% of its capacity. However, despite the colossal destruction, restoration work is being carried out around the clock, Saleyev noted. After each attack, the energy industry makes every effort to restore the damaged equipment to the system.

At the same time, according to him, the scale of the destruction is such that restoration work will take not months, but years.

"This is primarily a matter of time and availability of the necessary equipment. Orders for the production of equipment are placed at factories on all continents," he added.

The general director of DTEK noted that, according to preliminary estimates, losses reach $350 million. This year alone, four billion hryvnias of own funds, or almost $100 million, will be spent on TPP repairs.

"This is our minimum plan, what we can do this year. Our specialists around the world are looking for replacement equipment that we can buy, bring and install,” he says.

At the same time, due to security reasons, they cannot talk about restoration work in detail at the company, Saleev noted.

The general director of DTEK is sure that it will be possible to restore all the companyʼs facilities.

"Today we donʼt even consider the non-recoverable category. All our facilities will be restored sooner or later," he emphasized.