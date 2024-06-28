Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration: the Burshtyn TPP after Russian shelling is not subject to restoration

The Burshtyn thermal power plant (TPP) in Ivano-Frankivsk region was heavily damaged during Russian shelling and cannot be restored.

This was stated by the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk on the radio Zakhidnyi Polius.

According to Onyshchuk, the Russians attacked the TPP more than 12 times.

"For a certain period of time, we have understood that the Burshtyn TPP cannot be restored, it is extremely badly destroyed," says Onyschuk.

She added that due to the destruction of the power plant, the city of Burshtyn may be left without heat and hot water in winter. It has already been agreed to allocate 6 boiler houses to the city for social facilities and the population.

The head of the Burshtyn community Vasyl Andrieshyn previously said that the situation with the energy equipment and the TPP building itself is critical, the station actually has no roof, the local publication "Halka" reports.

"I have great doubts that the TPP will work in winter, because the roof and walls will not be able to be restored... If there are frosts, everything will freeze. Last year, when it was minus ten, we heated the equipment with torches, but then only half of the roof was destroyed,” he said.