On the morning of June 28, the Russian occupiers bombed New York in the Donetsk region, killing four people.

This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office.

Three more people were injured, including an eight-year-old girl.

Previously, the Russians used guided aerial bombs. One hit the private sector, as a result of which a 45-year-old man was wounded in the head.

Another projectile hit the multi-apartment building, destroying a five-story building. Four civilians aged 43 to 76 were killed there, a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter were injured. They were hospitalized with mine-explosive injuries, bruises and contusions.

The Donetsk regional prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).