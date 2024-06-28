The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new resolution on sending summons by registered mail

The Cabinet of Ministers approved Resolution No. 747, which changed the procedure for sending summons by mail in Ukraine.

In particular, the government made changes to the Rules for the provision of postal services regarding the notification of conscripts, conscripts and reservists.

According to the document, a subpoena or other subpoena to the territorial recruit center (TRC) can be sent by registered mail with a description of the attachment and a notice of delivery.

The norm on "notification of delivery" was also included in other normative documents.

Back in May, the government approved a resolution according to which a summons sent by mail will be considered confirmed if it is received, as well as if there is a refusal to receive it or the absence of a person at the address is confirmed.