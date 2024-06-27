Ukraine concluded a security agreement with Lithuania

In Brussels, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda signed the Agreement on cooperation in the field of security between Ukraine and Lithuania.

This is reported by the Office of the President.

Lithuania will strive to annually provide Ukraine with support in the field of security and defense in the amount of 0.25% of GDP.

"This year, military aid to our country has already reached almost €80 million, €35 million of which is directed to the Czech initiative for the purchase of artillery ammunition. And this amount for 2024 is constantly growing at the expense of new packages of military aid," the message reads.

Lithuania will provide support to Ukraine in the field of security and modern military equipment in the land, air, sea, space and cyber-electromagnetic spheres. Lithuania will also potentially resume a military training mission on the territory of our state.

Separate provisions of the Agreement record joint countermeasures against hybrid threats, nuclear risks, and also provide for strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure and cooperation in the field of intelligence.

Lithuania will work with Ukraine to determine the sources of funding necessary for the development of the defense-industrial complex of our country.

The document clearly enshrines support for the Ukrainian peace formula and our countryʼs membership in the EU and NATO. Separate blocks concern holding Russia accountable, strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation, and working on the creation of a compensation mechanism.

Lithuania will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine and participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine.