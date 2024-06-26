Lithuania will allocate at least 0.25% of GDP for the defense of Ukraine

Lithuania will allocate at least 0.25% of the gross domestic product (GDP) to support the security and defense of Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda.

"Today, at a meeting of the State Defense Council, we agreed to allocate at least 0.25% of GDP to support the security and defense of Ukraine. Lithuania will continue to firmly support Ukraine to victory. We will always support freedom," Nauseda said.