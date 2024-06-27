Ukraine and the European Union signed a security agreement. Here is her text

Ukraine has signed an agreement on security guarantees with the European Union. The agreement does not have deadlines, as was the case with the USA and other countries — it will be valid as long as Ukraine moves along the European path.

The EU guarantees Ukraine stable and long-term support with military equipment, assistance in defense reform, cooperation in the defense industry, assistance in cyber defense, support for energy and nuclear security, exchange of intelligence, etc.

Ukraine is guaranteed macro-financial and humanitarian aid, as well as support in the countryʼs recovery. Kyiv undertakes to continue reforms, strengthen transparency and accountability regarding the aid received, as well as contribute to the security of the EU and its countries.

In case of future Russian aggression, Ukraine and the EU will hold quick consultations to determine Ukraineʼs needs.

Security and defense

The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with both lethal and non-lethal military equipment.

The EU also undertakes to speed up and strengthen the transfer of all necessary military aid, in particular within the framework of the initiative to transfer a million ammunition, as well as missiles and air defense means. The budget for the Ukraine Aid Fund for 2024 will be €5 billion, but comparable annual increases may be foreseen until 2027 based on Ukraineʼs needs.

The European Union will continue to provide training to the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular through the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM). Future educational goals will be adjusted within the limits of Ukrainian needs. The EU will also contribute to the long-term reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the security and defense sector of Ukraine, particularly in the field of management and professional military education.

In addition, the European Union and Ukraine will deepen cooperation between defense enterprises and cooperate in the areas of cyber security and countering disinformation, intelligence and security, in particular at sea.

The EU will also support the civil security sector of Ukraine, reforms in the field of intelligence and border management in accordance with Ukraineʼs European path. Ukraine, on the other hand, undertakes to quickly introduce means of control and investigation in order to effectively combat large-scale smuggling of any goods.

The countries will prevent and counter the uncontrolled circulation of firearms, light weapons and small arms (SALW), their ammunition and explosives, actively expose and counter Russian information manipulations in this area. The EU will continue to support energy security, energy transition and nuclear safety in Ukraine, as well as strengthen the Ukrainian nuclear regulatory body.

Support of Ukraine

The EU will support Ukraineʼs progress in the process of joining the European Union and implementing reforms. For its part, Ukraine undertakes to actively promote reforms, in particular in the area of the rule of law.

The European Union will financially support Ukraine to preserve the countryʼs macroeconomic stability and support recovery, reconstruction and modernization, economic growth, reforms related to EU accession, and overall stability, in particular through the Ukraine Facility program.

The European Union will continue to invest in improving connections with Ukraine, in particular to ensure adequate capacity of the "Roads of Solidarity". And it will also prepare to increase trade flows on the way of Ukraine to the EU together with the implementation of the EU acquis. In addition, the EU will continue to work on the integration of transport, telecommunications and energy networks of Ukraine into trans-European networks.

As long as Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine continues, the EU will support tough sanctions against sectors of the Russian economy and those inside and outside Russia who support the war, profit from it or facilitate the circumvention of sanctions in third countries. The countries confirm that Russian sovereign assets should remain frozen until the Russian Federation compensates for the damages caused to Ukraine. And the EU will also help Ukraine receive excess profits from Russian assets.

The European Union will continue to promote regional cooperation, which will strengthen the overall stability and security of Ukraine.

Cooperation in case of future armed attack

In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, at the request of any party to the agreement, its participants will hold consultations within 24 hours in a bilateral format. The EU will provide quick and sustainable assistance in the field of security and economic assistance.

The European Unionʼs security commitments to Ukraine will remain valid as Ukraine continues its European path.