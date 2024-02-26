The EU provided Ukraine with only 30% of the promised million shells

Of the million ammunition promised by the European Union (EU), Ukraine has currently received only 30%. That is, the figure has not changed since November 2023.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint briefing with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov during his visit to Kyiv.

The journalist, inquiring about the supply of projectiles to Ukraine from the EU, noted that "half of the projectiles have already arrived," according to mass media, but the president denied this.

"As for Europe and the percentage you mentioned, itʼs not quite the case. Unfortunately, we received only 30% — not even 50% — of the shells promised to us by the European Union," the president noted.

In November 2023, Bloomberg wrote that the European Union was behind plans to provide Ukraine with one million artillery shells by March 2024. At that time, approximately 30% of the planned was completed.