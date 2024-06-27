The Supervisory Board of “PrivatBank” is looking for a new chairman of the board. Gerhard Boesch resigns

The Supervisory Board of “PrivatBank” has started the selection process for the position of the Chairman of the Board. The current chairman Gerhard Boesch is stepping down after three years of work.

This was reported by the press secretary of “PrivatBank” Oleh Serha.

Gerhard Boesch will continue to perform his duties until a new chairman, who is planned to be elected on a competitive basis, is in place, to "smooth transition of management and leadership on the board."

According to the press secretary, during his work, Gerhard Boesch achieved "extraordinary results in business in a very unstable and difficult environment, with record high profits", and this allowed the state to return 155 billion hryvnias invested during the nationalization of the bank.

The Supervisory Board of “PrivatBank” appointed Gerhard Boesch as the Chairman of the Board of “PrivatBank” for a term of five years in 2021. Before that, he held the position of first deputy chairman of the board of “Raiffeisen Bank Aval” for 11 years. Boesch graduated from the University of Vienna (Austria) with a masterʼs degree in social and economic sciences.