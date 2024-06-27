General Staff: Russia lost another 1 260 occupiers and 42 artillery systems during the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its daily statistics that over the past day, June 26, Russian troops lost approximately 1 260 servicemen (killed and wounded), three tanks, nine armored vehicles and 42 artillery systems, five air defense systems, 61 vehicles and 11 units of special equipment, as well as 24 drones of various levels.

The total losses of Russia in the war against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are as follows:

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5 937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.