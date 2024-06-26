The President signed the law on the use of the English language. The changes

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 9432 on the use of the English language in Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the card of the draft law.

The new law establishes the status of English as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine, and also defines the list of officials who are required to speak English.

At the same time, the law regulates the peculiarities of the use of the English language in the work of state bodies, local self-government bodies, emergency aid units, when crossing the border, in the fields of education, transport and health care.

In the explanatory note to the draft law, its goal was to increase Ukraineʼs competitiveness, increase its investment and tourist attractiveness, and also create conditions for Ukrainians to master the English language.