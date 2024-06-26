The head of the Russian Mosfilm Shakhnazarov was informed of the suspicion of justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation

Russian film director, head of "Mosfilm" Karen Shakhnazarov, who publicly supported the invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, was informed of the suspicion.

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) writes about this.

The PGO does not name the suspect, but it is clear from the details of the case and the published photo that it is about Shakhnazarov.

He was charged with justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, the director systematically expressed his position in support of the aggressor state, and broadcast Russian narratives and slogans in interviews with propagandists.

For example, on September 18, 2023, an interview with Shakhnazarovʼs participation on the topic of Ukraineʼs sovereignty and Russiaʼs interests appeared on YouTube.