Ukraine will demand the extradition of the suspects in the attempt on the Kazakh opposition leader Sadykov in Kyiv

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is starting the extradition procedure for the suspects in the assassination attempt of the Kazakh journalist and oppositionist Aydos Sadykov. It is about Altai Zhakanbaev and Meiram Karataev.

This is stated in the response of the prosecutorʼs office to Radio Svobodaʼs request.

"The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is preparing a package of documents to apply to the competent authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the extradition of two people who are suspected of a particularly serious crime," the agency reported.

Prehistory

On June 18, 2024, two people attempted to kill a citizen of Kazakhstan, who has refugee status in Ukraine, in Kyiv.

According to law enforcement officers, both suspects are citizens of Kazakhstan. They left the territory of Ukraine on the day of the attack. However, Ukrainian law enforcement officers informed Altai Zhakanbaev and Meyram Karataev of suspicion of attempted murder.