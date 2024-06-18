A Kazakh journalist was shot in Kyiv

On June 18, a shooting occurred in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv — an unknown person shot a man who was in a car with his wife.

This was reported by the capital police.

The law enforcement officers found out that an unknown person approached the car parked on the street, in which a man and his wife were sitting, shot the man and ran away. The woman was not injured, the condition of the man is currently unknown.

Update. The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported that there was an attempt to kill a Kazakh journalist in Kyiv. The man is in hospital in serious condition.

Aidos Sadikovʼs wife Natalia confirmed that an attempt was made on her husband.

A number of media outlets, in particular Hromadske and RBC-Ukraine, report with reference to sources that the victim is Kazakh opposition journalist Aidos Sadikov.

Sadikov is a Kazakh journalist, head of the BASE opposition internet media. On this YouTube channel, which Sadikov runs together with his wife, he criticizes the authorities of Kazakhstan and the oligarchs.

Aidos Sadikov was criminally persecuted in his homeland. In 2010, he was sentenced to two years in prison on charges of "hooliganism", and was released in 2012. Sadikov and his supporters called the criminal case fabricated. Sadikov was engaged in active social activities, organized protest actions.

In 2014, the couple moved to Kyiv after a criminal case was opened against Natalia Sadikova in Kazakhstan.

In October 2023, the Sadykovs were declared wanted in Kazakhstan for "inciting social, national, tribal, state or religious enmity."