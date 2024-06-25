The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Shoigu and Gerasimov

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for the former Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov.

This is stated in the message of the International Space Station.

The warrants relate to international crimes committed between October 10, 2022 and March 9, 2023. We are talking about attacks on civilian objects (in particular, on energy infrastructure) and "excessive accidental damage" to civilians and objects.

"Excessive accidental damage" refers to a violation of the principle of proportionality. That is, the Russians are accused of the fact that even when aiming at "legal" objects in the sense of international law, the ammunition they used led to the death of civilians and caused much more damage to civilian objects than the "legal" target.

Shoigu and Gerasimov are also suspected of crimes against humanity that caused severe suffering, significant bodily harm, or damage to mental health.