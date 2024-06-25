The Ministry of Defense informed how many servicemen have updated their data through “Reserv+”

With the help of the “Rezerv+” application, 1.78 million Ukrainians updated their military registration data. Of them, 1.1 are suitable for military service.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Dmytro Lazutkin, on "Army TV".

According to him, this is important information, because there are many reserved conscripts and those who have the right to deferment. The rest can join the ranks of the Defense Forces.

"It is clear that in the coming days they will not be able to help those servicemen who defend our country, but in the future it is very important, because it is about improving military records. The country should know who to count on during protection," added Lazutkin.

In general, since May 18, when the law on mobilization came into force, about 2.3 million Ukrainians have updated their data. Most of them used the "Reserv+" application.

The mobilization law abolished the status of "limited fitness" — from now on there are only two categories of conscripts: "fit" and "unfit" for military service. This law requires all conscripts between the ages of 18 and 60 to specify their residential address, phone numbers, email addresses, and other military records by July 16.

You can update your data both at the territorial recruit centers (TRCs) or administrative service centers, which operate throughout the country, and online — in the new application from the Ministry of Defense "Reserv+", which became operational on May 18. The application provides access to information in the registry of conscripts "Oberih". At the same time, updating the data through the TRC, in addition to the extract from the register itself, the conscript will also receive a corresponding mark in the military card.