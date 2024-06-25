General Staff: Russia lost another 1,180 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day

Over the past day, June 24, the Defense Forces killed or wounded approximately 1,180 more Russian soldiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost almost 536,840 soldiers killed and wounded, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, during the day, the Defense Forces destroyed:

8,035 tanks (+4 over the past day);

15,431 armored fighting vehicles (+18);

14,281 artillery systems (+35);

1,108 rocket salvo fire systems;

863 means of anti-aircraft defense;

359 aircraft;

326 helicopters;

11,413 operational-tactical level drones (+31);

2,324 cruise missiles (+1);

28 ships and boats;

1 submarine;

19,362 cars and tankers (+58);

2,403 units of special equipment (+6).

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.