The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially announced the destruction of a warehouse with drones and related infrastructure in Yeisk, in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.
Thus, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Navy struck the objects of the military training ground 726 of the air defense training center in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. This institution trains and trains military personnel to use drones of various types.
As a result of the strike, the Ukrainian naval forces destroyed 20 Shahed-136/"Geranium-2" drones, 50 "Lancet" barrage drones, 40 ZALA reconnaissance drones and ten SuperCam reconnaissance UAVs.
There are also casualties among the instructors and technical personnel from Yelabuga, the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted.
- On June 21, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the downing of 70 drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, 43 over the Krasnodar Territory, and one over the Volgograd Region. There is a video of hits on the territory of the Ilya oil refinery near Krasnodar. A fire was reported on the territory of the 726 Air Defense Training Center in Yeysk, Russia. OSINT analyst AvScanNZ reports that NASA satellites have recorded at least three fires there.
- In addition, radar stations and radio-electronic intelligence centers of Russian troops in Bryansk region and occupied Crimea were hit that night. As reported, the Shahed-136/"Geranium-2" drone storage facilities, educational buildings in the Krasnodar Territory, and the Afip, Il, Krasnodar, and Astrakhan oil refineries were also under attack.
- On the night of June 20, drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine attacked a warehouse of fuel and lubricants in the Tambov region and the "Enemska" oil depot in the Republic of Adygea (actually Krasnodar Territory), where there were at least five explosions. In Russia, they announced a drone attack on the oil depot of the Lukoil company in the town of Enem, there was a fire there. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claimed that it allegedly destroyed six drones over Adygea, three each over the Bryansk region and the Krasnodar region, and one each over the Rostov, Belgorod, and Oryol regions.