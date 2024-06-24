The naval forces officially announced an attack on a warehouse with drones in Yeisk, Russia. What managed to destroy

The Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially announced the destruction of a warehouse with drones and related infrastructure in Yeisk, in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation.

Thus, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine, the Navy struck the objects of the military training ground 726 of the air defense training center in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. This institution trains and trains military personnel to use drones of various types.

As a result of the strike, the Ukrainian naval forces destroyed 20 Shahed-136/"Geranium-2" drones, 50 "Lancet" barrage drones, 40 ZALA reconnaissance drones and ten SuperCam reconnaissance UAVs.

There are also casualties among the instructors and technical personnel from Yelabuga, the Navy of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted.