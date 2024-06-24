Russian troops hit the city of Pokrovsk with two “Iskander-M” missiles. There are dead and wounded, among them children

The Russians fired two “Iskander-M” missiles at the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region. They destroyed a private house and damaged another 16.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

As of 2:15 p.m., at least four people were killed and 34 injured. Among the injured are two children aged 12 and 13. They are in medium to severe condition.

The police, rescuers, representatives of local authorities are working on the spot. The wounded receive the necessary medical assistance.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Вадим Філашкін / Донецька ОВА

According to Filashkin, this attack was one of the biggest attacks by the Russians on civilians in recent times. Its final consequences have yet to be established.