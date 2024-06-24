Soldiers of the 110th brigade denied the full occupation of Novoaleksandrivka in Donetsk region

Soldiers of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchko denied the full occupation of Novoaleksandrivka in the Pokrovsky direction of Donetsk region.

The day before, the analytical project DeepState stated that Novooleksandrivka is allegedly already occupied — the Russians are trying to gain a foothold on the western outskirts of the village, and the Defense Forces are "carrying out manpower damage" to stop their advance. DeepState also noted that only Vozdvizhenka remained from the population centers to the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka key highway.

Map of battles near Novoaleksandrivka in Donetsk region according to the data of analysts of the DeepState project. The settlement is shown as occupied. deepstatemap.live

In a statement dated June 24, the 110 brigade denied publication of the DeepState project.

"The specified information regarding the complete occupation by the enemy of the settlement of Novooleksandrivka is not true! A large part of Novooleksandrivka is occupied by the occupiers, but not all of it. The enemy does not control the settlement completely, "said the brigade.

Heavy fighting is currently taking place in Novooleksandrivka. Soldiers of the 110th brigade hold back the "wild onslaught" of the outnumbered Russians. The part of the village into which the enemy broke through is under fire control of the Defense Forces. The situation is under the control of the Armed Forces, all measures are being taken to push out the Russian military.

In the evening briefing on June 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the battles for Novooleksandrivka are continuing. Ukrainian troops are taking measures to stabilize the situation. Russia is concentrating significant forces on the Pokrovsky direction of the front.