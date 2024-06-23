Two Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down over Kyiv region at night. One was missed

On the night of June 23, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Kalibr cruise missiles, which are carried by MiG-31K fighters, submarines, and missile frigates and ships.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported the launch of rockets at 04:46 — they flew from the south through the center and west, and then in the direction of Fastov and Vasylkov (Kyiv region). Anti-aircraft defense shot down two out of three Kalibr missiles in the sky in the Kyiv region. Explosions were heard in Kyiv.

The State Emergency Service reported that fragments of a downed rocket fell on private residential buildings in the Kyiv region. Two people were injured.

At 9:39 a.m., the police reported that the consequences of a downed missile in Kyiv region were quite devastating. Six high-rise buildings, more than 20 private houses, a gas station building, a pharmacy, a driving school, an administration building and eight cars were damaged. The affected settlement is not named.