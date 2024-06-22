Hungary agreed to new sanctions against the Russian Federation in exchange for unhindered construction of the NPP by Rosatom

The Hungarian government stopped blocking EU sanctions on the supply of Russian liquefied natural gas — it received guarantees that it would be able to build the Paksh-2 nuclear power plant without obstacles. The Russian "Rosatom" is helping Hungary in this.

This is reported by the Hungarian Radio Liberty service with reference to sources.

Budapest was assured that the sanctions will not affect its future nuclear power plant. This was done before in the EU, but such an additional condition for Hungary was discussed separately each time, but now it will not be necessary.

Hungary has opposed any restrictions on Russian gas, saying it is concerned about security of supply. At the same time, it does not support sanctions against Rosatom executives who are involved in the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Ukraine.

The Paks-2 NPP is an expansion of the Paks nuclear power plant, the only one in Hungary. Budapest expects Rosatom to build two new reactors (they will be Paksh-2) by 2030 and 2031.