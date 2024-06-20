EU ambassadors agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia

European Union ambassadors agreed on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia in response to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union.

There, the new package was called "powerful and significant".

"This package provides for new targeted measures and maximizes the impact of current sanctions by eliminating loopholes," the press service emphasized.

The new measures include a ban on the transshipment of Russian liquefied gas and a plan to make EU operators liable for sanctions violations by subsidiaries and partners in third countries.

"This tough package will further limit Russiaʼs access to key technologies. This will deprive Russia of further energy revenues. And it will fight against Putinʼs shadow fleet and the shadow banking network abroad," commented the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, Reuters wrote that the EU could not agree on the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, as it was blocked by Germany. Berlin demanded to remove the clause that expanded the list of goods that they wanted to ban from selling to Russia to customers of EU companies in third countries. This item was removed from the document.