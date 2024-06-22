The Russians do not stop trying to advance to Chasovoy Yar — since the beginning of the day, there have already been 53 skirmishes

Since the beginning of this day, 53 combat clashes took place at the front. The Russians shelled the positions of the Defense Forces and nearby settlements more than 600 times. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary at 10:00.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians are attacking in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Myasozharivka, and Stelmakhivka. Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled six assaults, the situation is under control, but the fighting continues.

The Russian military is moderately active in the Siversk region. The enemy tried 13 times to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi and Rozdolivka. Seven attacks by the Russian invaders were repulsed, the fighting continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops do not stop trying to advance in the direction of Chasovoy Yar. Ukrainian fighters are on the defensive.

Units of the Defense Forces restrain the enemy in the direction of Horlivka — Toretsk. The battle continues.

DeepState reports that the Russians managed to capture the village of Shumy in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region. Also, according to their data, Russian troops advanced in the Northern region — now there is a new hot spot there. Given the situation, the goal of the Russians is to capture Toretsk.

There were 21 combat clashes in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russians continue to press near Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Pershaya and Novopokrovsk. Nine attacks have been repulsed, but fighting continues. The situation is under control.

In the Kurakhove direction, unsuccessful assaults by the Russians were near Georgiivka and Paraskoviivka.

In the Vremivka direction, an attack near Staromayorskyi was unsuccessful, another battle continues near Vodyanyi.

On the Orikhiv direction, the assault in the Robotyny area was unsuccessful. Two more clashes continue near Malaya Tokmachka and Kamianskyi.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff assures.