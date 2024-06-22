General Staff: Last day, Russia lost another 1,110 soldiers killed and wounded

Over the past day, June 21, the Defense Forces killed or wounded approximately 1,110 more Russian soldiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost almost 533,090 soldiers killed and wounded, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, during the day, the Defense Forces destroyed:

8,009 tanks (+8 over the past day);

15,383 armored fighting vehicles (+11);

14,188 artillery systems (+28);

1,106 rocket salvo systems;

861 means of anti-aircraft defense;

359 aircraft;

326 helicopters;

11,305 operational-tactical drones (+15);

2,302 cruise missiles (+4);

28 ships and boats;

1 submarine;

19,204 cars and tankers (+23);

2,369 units of special equipment (+2).

Ukraine and Russia give almost no information about their losses in the war. Moscow officially last named the number of people killed in September 2022 — then they declared 5,937 dead. Kyiv did not do this for a long time, saying that the data would be disclosed after the war.

On February 25, 2024, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers — 31,000. He did not name the number of wounded and missing.