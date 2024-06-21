On June 21, the national football team of Ukraine defeated Slovakia in the second round of Euro-2024. The match ended with a score of 1:2 in favor of Serhii Rebrovʼs wards.

Goals: Shrants 17ʼ, Shaparenko 54ʼ, Yaremchuk 80ʼ.

Slovaks opened the scoring in the 17th minute of the first half. Ivan Shrants closed the pass from the wing. Already in the second half, at the 54th minute, Ukraine equalized — Mykola Shaparenko scored after Oleksandr Zinchenkoʼs cross.

Roman Yaremchuk scored the winning goal in the 80th minute. Until the end of the game, the Slovaks could not equalize the score.

During the match, provocative inscriptions "Give us elections"; appeared at the stadium. Presumably, this is a Russian provocation. The pro-Russian pool of Western politicians spoke about the "necessity" of presidential elections in Ukraine, while the Kremlin promoted narratives about the illegitimacy of Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the government as a whole.

The teams that finish first and second in their groups, as well as four of the six best national teams that will take the third positions, will advance to the 1/8 finals of the European Championship.

In the first match, the Ukrainian national team lost to Romania with a score of 3:0. The third, last match for us in the group stage will take place on June 26 at 19:00 — Ukraine will play Belgium.