The police reported suspicion to the woman who defaced the graves of Juice, Da Vinci and Petrychenko

Kyiv police investigators informed that the detained 60-year-old woman was suspected of desecrating the graves of fallen Ukrainian soldiers Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, Andriy "Juice" Pilshchikov, and Pavel Petrychenko.

The police of Kyiv writes about it.

The day before, on June 20, a woman on the territory of the "Askoldʼs Grave" tract damaged portraits, gutted lamps and tore flowers on the graves of soldiers.

The law enforcement officers searched for her and detained her, and now they reported her as a suspect under part 3 of Art. 297 of the Civil Code (insult to the grave, committed with hooligan motives).

The suspect faces up to seven years in prison. A preventive measure will be chosen for her soon.