In Kyiv, the graves of soldiers Da Vinci, Juice and Petrychenko were defaced

In Kyiv, the graves of military personnel Dmytro "Da Vinci" Kotsyubailo, Andrii "Juice" Pilshchykov and Pavlo Petrychenko were damaged.

The video was published by a paramedic and Kotsyubailoʼs fiancee Alina Mykhailova.

Unknown persons damaged portraits and flags, as well as removed plaques with the names of the dead. In addition, they broke the lamps on the triptych memorial "Ilovaisk. DAP. Debaltseve", which is installed on Askoldova grave next to military burials.

The author of the video behind the scenes says that the incident happened around midnight.

Mykhailova writes that investigators are already working at the site, they have cordoned off the territory and removed video from surveillance cameras.