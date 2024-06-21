General Staff: The Defense Forces attacked Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation, hitting a number of important targets

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed massive nighttime drone attacks on Crimea and the territory of the Russian Federation — they hit a number of oil refinery facilities and other important targets.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff.

On the night of June 20, drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked a warehouse of fuel and lubricants in the Tambov region and the "Enemska" oil depot in the Republic of Adygea (actually the Krasnodar Territory), where there were at least five explosions.

On the night of June 21, the Afip, Il, Krasnodar, and Astrakhan oil refineries were attacked.

Radar stations and radio-electronic intelligence centers of Russian troops in Bryansk region and occupied Crimea were also hit that night. In addition, Shahed-136/Geran-2 drone storage facilities and training buildings in the Krasnodar Territory came under attack.