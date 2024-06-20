The Security Service of Ukraine declared the suspicion to the general of the Rosguard for repressions in the occupied Donetsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Russian Guard General Ihor Semylyak for repression in the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers gathered evidence against the general, who is involved in the deaths of people and mass repressions. Ihor Semilyak is the commander of the "Rosguard headquarters" created by Russia in the occupied part of the Donetsk region.

Since the beginning of 2023, by order of Semylyak, his subordinates have been carrying out violent "filtration" against local residents. Some people who were considered potential members of the resistance movement were abducted and imprisoned in local concentration camps — they operate under the guise of 17 "filtration points".

The investigation established that people were tortured and threatened with murder. This led to serious consequences for health.

The occupying formation — a "branch" of the Russian Guard — included fighters from the PMC "Wagner" and the "Vostok" battalion. Then three more regiments of the 116th special brigade of the Russian Guard were sent there.

At this base, the General of the Roshvardiya created additional special police units, OMON and SOBR.

The SBU investigators informed Semilyak in absentia of the suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code — Part 3 of Article 110, Part 1 of Article 258-3 and ch. 2, 3 Art. 260