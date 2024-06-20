10 Ukrainian children were returned from the occupation

10 children were returned home from the Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

According to the children, in the occupied territories, without a Russian passport, you cannot do anything or get medical help.

The children saw with their own eyes how the Russians conducted groundless searches in their homes. And the mother of one of the boys reported that they lived in a house damaged by a Russian shell.

The occupiers forced children to go to a Russian school and sing the anthem of the aggressor country every Monday. Some managed to get Ukrainian education online, but parents were threatened that in this case their children would be selected.