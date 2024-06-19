Russia attacked Lviv region with drones. Two people were injured, the scientific institute was damaged

On the night of June 19, the Russians attacked the Lviv region with Shahed drones.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Andriy Kozytskyi wrote about it.

According to him, the region was attacked by 5 drones. They were all shot down, but two men — 47 and 70 years old — were injured in the attack on the village of Malekhiv. The latter was taken to the hospital.

The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy noted that in Malekhiv, a multi-story residential building and an office building were damaged, and in the private sector, windows were broken in 5 buildings.

In addition, the administrative building of the State Research Control Institute of Veterinary Medicines and Feed Additives was damaged in Lviv.

The wreckage of the UAV destroyed the roof, walls and ceiling of the second floor on an area of approximately 800 square meters.

