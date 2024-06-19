At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 19 Russian Shahed drones

On the night of June 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 21 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

This was written by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down 19 drones in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.

The head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych wrote that windows were damaged in several premises in Oleksandriysk district due to the attack. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

The mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy wrote that a plane had arrived in Malekhiv at night. A multi-story residential building and an office building were damaged. A 70-year-old security guard was also injured, his condition is moderate. In the private sector, windows were broken in 5 buildings. The Regional Military Administration reported that a 47-year-old man was also injured, but he was not hospitalized.