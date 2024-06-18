The Russian ambassador was protested by a bomber flying into Swedish airspace

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden summoned the Russian ambassador due to the violation of the Swedish airspace by the Russian Su-24 bomber. It is about the incident that happened on June 15, 2024.

This was reported by the Swedish government.

The ambassador was summoned to express his protest.

For the first time since 2022, the Russian Su-24 bomber flew into the countryʼs airspace. The Swedish side called Russiaʼs actions unacceptable and unprofessional. This is the first time the country has faced such a situation since Stockholm joined NATO.

Last week, Finland also spoke about the violation of airspace by Russian fighter jets — it, along with Sweden, became a member of NATO after Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine.