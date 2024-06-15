A Russian bomber violated Swedish airspace. This is the first time since the country joined NATO

On the evening of April 14, a Russian Su-24 front-line bomber violated Swedish airspace, flying east from the southern tip of Gotland Island.

This is reported by the Armed Forces of Sweden.

The bomber did not respond to the warning, after which two JAS-39 Gripen fighters took to the sky to intercept. The Su-24 quickly left the countryʼs space, but the command called such behavior "unacceptable", which shows disrespect for Swedenʼs territorial integrity.

This is probably the first case of space violation since Sweden joined NATO on March 7, 2024.