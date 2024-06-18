The court set a 2 million hryvnias bail for the commander of the territorial defense forces, for whom the soldiers were building an estate

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa chose a preventive measure for the commander of the regional department of the Territorial Defense Forces "South" — a bail of 2 million hryvnias. He is suspected of involving subordinates in the construction of his estate.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) writes about it.

Now the prosecutorʼs office is preparing an appeal, because the prosecution asked to place the commander in custody for 60 days with the right to a bail of 5 million hryvnias.

The investigation found out that three servicemen worked for the commander, who built him a house in the Odesa region from 2023 and received extra payments for allegedly performing combat tasks on the front line.

The figure was declared suspected of exceeding his official powers, and he faces 12 years in prison.