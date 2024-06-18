Prosecutor General Kostin: Russian soldiers beheaded a Ukrainian soldier in the Donetsk region

Russian soldiers in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region may have committed another war crime. Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin reported that the occupiers beheaded a Ukrainian soldier in that area.

According to him, on Monday, June 17, the Ukrainian military received information that one of the units of the Russian Federation in the Volnovakha district was ordered not to capture Ukrainians and behead them. After that, aerial reconnaissance found a damaged armored car of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with a head on the hood. Kostin published the corresponding photo.

"This is a terrible barbarism that has no place in the 21st century. And this is another proof that the war crimes committed by the aggressor are not isolated incidents, but a planned strategy of the Russian regime. These criminal orders were given at the level of battalion and company leadership of the occupying forces," he wrote.

The Prosecutor General did not specify any other details. There are no crime reports on the website of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office yet.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code), which is punishable by life imprisonment.