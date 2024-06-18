The Verkhovna Rada proposed two more models of economic reservation

On June 17, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) registered two more alternative draft laws on economic reservation — No. 11331-1 and No. 11331-2.

Among the authors of both initiatives is the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Natalukha.

Project No. 11331-1 proposes that salaried conscripts who have an average monthly salary of at least 12 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons (3 028 hryvnias) should be reserved — currently it is 36 366 hryvnias.

The second project No. 11331-2 proposes a mixed model, in which reservation will be subject to employees with a salary of 36 336 hryvnias and private enterprises with income in the amount of three times the fee for reservation conscripts (20 400 hryvnias) — 61 200 hryvnias.