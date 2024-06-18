The Verkhovna Rada proposed two more models of economic reservation

On June 17, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) registered two more alternative draft laws on economic reservation — No. 11331-1 and No. 11331-2.
Among the authors of both initiatives is the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Economic Development Dmytro Natalukha.
Project No. 11331-1 proposes that salaried conscripts who have an average monthly salary of at least 12 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons (3 028 hryvnias) should be reserved — currently it is 36 366 hryvnias.
The second project No. 11331-2 proposes a mixed model, in which reservation will be subject to employees with a salary of 36 336 hryvnias and private enterprises with income in the amount of three times the fee for reservation conscripts (20 400 hryvnias) — 61 200 hryvnias.
- On June 12, the Verkhovna Rada registered project No. 11332, which proposes to establish the concept of "economic reservation". The initiative proposes that businesses, enterprises, organizations pay an increased military levy in the amount of 1 200 tax-free minimums (20 400 hryvnias per month) for the employee they want to reserve.